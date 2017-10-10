Horn-Corcoran update: Pacman, Crawford next?

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum could match Manny Pacquiao or Terrance Crawford with WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn if the Australian defeats WBO #11 Gary Corcoran in December at a venue in Brisbane, Queensland. ”Pac Man” was expected to agree to a November rematch but pulled out due to his Senatorial duties in the Philippines taking priority.

“If Horn beats this kid, we could do the Pacquiao rematch in the first part of 2018 or go right to a fight with [Terence] Crawford. Pacquiao might not fight again. Who knows?

“We are clearing a location in Brisbane and then we can go ahead with the fight, which will now take place in December instead of November, which is what we were originally planning,” Arum said the fight probably will take place on Friday 15th December in Brisbane.

“We are waiting for the guys in Australia to finalize the plans for the stadium in the next day or two. They’re finishing that up and then we’ll send out the contracts, but everything is done with (Corcoran promoter) Frank (Warren) for the fight,” said Arum, adding that the Queensland government is heavily involved in bankrolling the fight, as it was when Horn faced Pacquiao in one of the biggest bouts in Australian history.