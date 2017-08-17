Horn confident of beating Pacquiao again

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is confident he will defeat Manny Pacquiao again in their rematch and says he will show his victory over the future Hall of Famer was no fluke.

“Just give us a date, a time and the place to show up so we can get it on,’’ Horn told the Townsville Bulletin. “There was so much backlash on that last fight with judging and then going to a recount. I think I’ll improve from the first time and when I beat him again it won’t be considered a fluke…I’m just happy to take the fight and my main concern is that it is in Australia.”