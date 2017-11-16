November 16, 2017

Horn: I can beat Crawford like I beat Pacquiao

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is confident he will score an upset victory over the WBO welterweight mandatory contender Terrance Crawford when they clash in 2018, just like he did when he defeated ring legend Manny Pacquiao last July. “I’m very keen to fight Terence Crawford,” Horn told Fox Sports. “They’ve made him the top contender for my title and he has a great record, but I know I can beat him like I beat Pacquiao. We’ll just have to see about the timing of the fight and when it happens.”

