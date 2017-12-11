Horn Camp targets Crawford, Spence, Thurman

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will target Terence Crawford, IBF champion Errol Spence and WBC, WBA champion Kieth Thurman after he defends the WBO championship against WBO #10 Gary Corcoran on Wednesday according to trainer Glenn Rushton who talked to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail.

Horn tonight begins the agonizing ritual of dramatic weight loss with a boxing session behind closed doors with coach Glenn Rushton. He says he will eventually move to the heavier junior middleweight and middleweight divisions because it has been so hard for him to shed almost 22 pounds since the celebrations ended after his July world title win over Manny Pacquiao. But Rushton insists he still wants Horn to beat his main welterweight rivals Crawford, Spence and Thurman before going up a weight.

“First though, we have the challenge of this hungry, determined gypsy from England against an undefeated fighter who just beat an 11-time world champ,” Rushton said. “Jeff has trained for 12 rounds but I want him to score the knockout. I want this to be a big statement to the rest of the welterweight division.”