Horn camp confident Pacquiao will sign

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Jeff Horn vs. Manny Pacquiao co-promoter Dean Lonergan is optimistic that the rematch will go ahead in November despite Pacman’s delay signing the contract. Recalling the problems in arranging Pacquiao-Horn 1 when Manny held out for several months because of a phantom multi-million dollar offer from the Middle East that in the end didn’t materialise, Lonergan stated “Manny wants to fight and he said as much two weeks ago. I feel this sense of deja vu, with similar gamesmanship for months before the first fight.

“I have a level of comfort that this fight will be on because the monetary backing, the promotion, and the support at the government level is rock solid. Brisbane has proved to the world it can put on a big fight.”

Horn stunned the boxing world by defeating boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in July and Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has signed a deal with the ESPN network that includes a fight in November out of Brisbane.