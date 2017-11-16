Horacio Garcia vows to defeat Frampton

By Hesiquio Balderas

Horacio “Violento” Garcia is set to face former world champion and fan favorite Carl Frampton on Saturday night in Belfast, Ireland. Fightnews.com was the only media that had access to Garcia’s suite and talked about his upcoming fight.

“I know that I am a huge underdog in this fight, he is a huge star here in his country but I am more than ready to fight him. This is the perfect timing for me to get a huge fight, this is the fight of my life, I’m in the best shape I’ve been in my career. There’s no small opponent in boxing and I will prove that on Saturday night.”

“I’m very well prepared for this big fight. I made everything right in camp, even Canelo saw me spar and train. He gave me a lot of advice for this fight. He said I looked very impressive during my training camp and that’s a motivation for me.”

“There are two idols in this country, McGregor and Frampton, I know it’s difficult if it goes the distance, and the fight is close the judges could side for him. But Chepo and Eddy, my trainers, have worked with me in every detail, the mental part is as good as the physical one. They have a lot of experience and we made a full camp as they do with Canelo, so I don’t worry about being on his home turf because I’m going to win!”

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will face Mexico’s Horacio Garcia in his long-awaited homecoming fight in Belfast on Saturday.

