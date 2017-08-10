Holyfield to promote first NYC card

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment will present its first card in New York City as numerous contenders and world class prospects from the tri-state area will see action on Saturday, September 9 at the Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley. In the main event, former WBC featherweight world champion Elio “The Kid” Rojas (24-3-0, 14 KOs) battles local fan favorite Bryant “Pee Wee” Cruz (17-2-0, 8 KOs) in a lightweight battle scheduled for ten rounds.

Co-featured in an eight round middleweight battle, Ian “Young General” Green, (12-1, 9 KOs) faces off against hard hitting Kemahl “The Hitman” Russell (11-1, 9 KOs).