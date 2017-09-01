September 1, 2017

Holyfield invades Louisville market

The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity of Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, will return to the legendary boxing city of Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 28 with a boxing card at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Hotel. In the main event, featherweight contenders Toka Kahn “T-Nice” Clary (22-1, 15 KOs) and Braulio “El Chavo” Rodriguez (19-2, 17 KOs) meet in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC Continental Americas belt.

Featured in the 10-round co-main event, Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator” Micah (20-0, 18 KOs) defends his WBC International bantamweight belt against Mario “El Triturador” Diaz (16-1, 6 KOs). Also, in a six round clash between super featherweight prospects, Joshua Davis (11-1, 5 KOs), will battle Ray “Lightning Jr.” Lampkin (10-0, 4 KOs).

Margarito, Jones make weight
Pinoy Pride 42 poised to make history
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.