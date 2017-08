Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has signed top undefeated cruiserweight prospect Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (12-0, 9 KOs) of Florence, Italy, it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley and Turchi’s Italian promoter Mario Loreni. Most recently the 24-year-old Turchi knocked out veteran Cesar David Crenz in the fourth round on July 15, 2017, earning the vacant WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Title. His first fight under the Holyfield banner is TBA.