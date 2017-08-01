Holyfield inks Fredrick Lawson

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has signed top welterweight contender Fredrick “El General Okunka” Lawson (25-1, 20 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley and Fredrick’s manager Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports Management of New Jersey in the United States.

Earlier this year, he returned to the ring with a plan to re-arrange the top of the 147lb. division. Coming off an extended layoff after losing to Kevin Bizier in an IBF final eliminator in November 2015, Lawson bounced back with a win over Sakima Mullings of Jamaica on March 11, 2017 to claim the WBC International Silver Welterweight title at the new Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.