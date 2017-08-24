Holyfield announces fighter safety initiative

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports & Entertainment has announced the development of “The Real Deal Medical”, an initiative to revolutionize the standard of care for its athletes and all combat sports. The Real Deal Medical team will consist of ARP-certified physicians from various specialties to provide the fighters with consistent medical care and maintain a medical history that will be able to track any changes in their physical or mental health. Through a partnership with Medical Arts Radiology, the Real Deal Medical will monitor the neurocognitive function of the athletes, as well as pre- and post-bout imaging studies to try to prevent any acute or chronic traumatic brain injuries.

Said boxing legend Holyfield, “The whole reason I got into the promotion game was to be the best and to do right by the fighters. This initiative demonstrates to the boxers and the rest of the world that we not only want what’s best for them during their careers, but we want what’s best for them beyond their careers. I really want to thank our committed doctors and Medical Arts Radiology for their dedication and efforts to improve the sport and protect the fighters.”

“I’ve had this vision for quite a while, and seeing it come to fruition is truly a blessing,” stated Eric Bentley, COO of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment. “There is so much good that can be done with this initiative, and I’m very grateful that Evander and Sal Musumeci, our CEO, not only believed in this venture but embraced it. Also, on behalf of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, we are beyond proud to announce our partnership with Medical Arts Radiology and the vision Dr. Steven Tuzinkiewicz and his partners have to revolutionize the health and safety standards in ringside medicine.”

Continued Bentley, “I’ve had the opportunity to observe the sport from both the promotional and the regulatory side. Many fighters don’t have health coverage and the only time most of them see a doctor is when they fight. Each state has a different roster of physicians, as well as inconsistent medical requirements and standards. There is no way for there to be an efficient way to track each fighters’ history from state-to-state, fight-to-fight, and we’re going to change that. These athletes are risking their lives every time they step in the gym and step in the ring; we owe it to them to make sure they go home to their loved ones and do the best we can to make sure they’re able to live their lives comfortably once their careers are over.”

Said Dr. Steven Tuzinkiewicz, CEO of Medical Arts Radiology, “We are excited about our partnership with Real Deal Sports and Entertainment and look forward to contributing to the health of the fighters.”