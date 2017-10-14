Hogan, Leapai, Murdock Win Down Under

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #4 Dennis Hogan (26-1-1) dominated WBO #10, IBF #6, WBC #15, WBA #14, Yuki Nonaka (31-9-3) of Japan over ten rounds on Saturday at the Exhibition and Convention Centre, Brisbane, Queensland. Hogan kept his taller opponent off balance continually as he connected with accurate combinations to the head and body. At the conclusion the judges scored the 10-round contest 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 in the Irishman’s favour. This was Nonaka’s first defeat since 2009. The Australian-based Irishman Hogan is trained by Glenn Rushton who also trains WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn.

In other action, former world heavyweight challenger Alex “Lionheart” Leapai (31-7-3) stopped Thomas Peata (2-6-0) in a scheduled eight round bout. Leapai dropped Peata and the referee called the fight off in the third round. Leapai has called out Australian based heavyweight and former WBA champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne who recently stopped American journeyman Mathew Greer in Sydney. Leapai said. “ Australia wants to see a Leapai v Browne fight which I’m sure will not go the distance.” The WBC have rated Browne at WBC#13 in most recent ratings.

Also, former world rated super-middleweight Rohan Murdock (20-1-0) stopped Said Mbelwa ( 43-25-5) in a scheduled eight round bout. Murdock controlled rounds one and two as he outworked his opponent and in round three the referee crowned Murdock after he delivered a barrage of unanswered punches.