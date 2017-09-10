Hobbs Captures Aussie Title

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Unbeaten light-welterweight Deanha Hobbs (4-0) stopped Sarah Dwyer (2-3-1) in round one of scheduled eight round bout for the Australian 140 pound female title in the main event at the famous Fortitude Gym in Brisbane, Queensland on Saturday. Dwyer was hurt by a right hand to the head in round one and the referee called the fight off.

In other action, nationally rated bantamweight Jarrett Owen (6-5-3,3KO’s) stopped veteran

Indonesian Caem Rasmanudin (20-21-3,10KO’s) in round three of a scheduled eight round bout. Owen was coming off a three round stoppage loss to former Irish Olympian Michael Conlan and Rasmanudin was stopped by Brock Jarvis in round one on the undercard of the Jeff Horn v Manny Pacquiao championship bout.

Also, middleweight Reuben Alono (7-1-1, 2 KOs) outscored Ray Ingram (0-5-1) over six rounds.

Southpaw middleweight Jason Leukin (6-1, 2 KOs) won a six round decision over Joe Rea (11-36-5). Irish-born Rea has boxed highly regarded middleweights Martin Murray, Dominik Britsch, Grzegorz Proska and Eamon O’Kane in U.K. fights.

