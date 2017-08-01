Herrera and Soto Karass promise a war

By Miguel Maravilla



Southern California welterweights Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) of Riverside and Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico will clash this Friday August 4th on the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN main event at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California in what will be a guaranteed fan friendly action fight.

Fightnews.com® caught up with both fighters as they talked about their upcoming matchup.

“Soto Karass and I will be a nice style fight. We complement each other. This will be an exciting match for the people and for us,” Mauricio Herrera told Fightnews.com®. “It didn’t take too long to make the match. I was open to whoever. I want to fight competitive fighters that bring out the best in me and Soto Karass is one of those guys.”

“We are ready and days away from this fight. I think everyone here knows what we bring to the ring. Soto Karass and Mauricio Herrera leave it all in the ring,” Jesus Soto Karass told Fightnews.com®. “What the people expect they will get and that’s a war.”

Herrera held camp in Riverside as Soto Karass trained at the S.C.M.T. Boxing Club in Montebello, California in preparation for their showdown.

“Camp has been good and I’m excited about this fight. We are training hard for this fight and we are going all out giving it our best,” Herrera said.

“We have been training some time for Mauricio Herrera. My camp has been good and I want to thank everyone on my team that has been involved,” Soto Karass stated.

The Mexican veteran Soto Karass as always is coming off two wars with Japan’s Yoshihiro Kamegai. A draw last year in April and a stoppage loss in his last fight this past December. For Herrera, he is coming off a unanimous decision over Hector Velasquez back in March.

“I looked sluggish last three fights but in March I had a fight and stayed in the gym,” Herrera said about his performances.

“It’s good to be back. Those fights with Kamegai were some wars. Too bad the second fight didn’t go my way but to be honest he got me good and I was tired,” Soto Karass commented on his last fight.

With an anticipated toe-to-toe bout, Herrera and Soto Karass know what to expect as they shared their respect for each other.

“Soto Karass is a tough guy. His style is to come forward at a slow pace. He is there to be hit and he comes to fight. That is his style but we will be ready for what he brings,” Herrera said about Soto Karass. “I can handle whatever he brings but there will be times that I have to box so that’s where I will win.”

“Herrera like me has been in many wars. He moves well in the ring. We have sparred before his numbers don’t show it but he hits really hard and comes to fight,” Soto Karass said about Herrera. “They call him the “Maestro” He has a lot of good skills in that ring. He may not have a big punch but he doesn’t back down and is always willing to trade. A true warrior.”

A victory in this fight the winner goes on to bigger fights as the loser will likely be on the verge of gatekeeper. A scenario like this leaves Herrera and Soto Karass with no other option but to leave it all in the ring.

“The winner here can go on to bigger better things. This fight is very important,” Herrera explained. “If everything goes well we are with Golden Boy, so there is fights out there. Sadam Ali fights this weekend, there is Lucas Matthysse, Jessie Vargas that can be made. There is a rematch with Ruslan Provodnikov. Something of that level is what I want if everything goes well in this fight vs. Soto Karass.”

“A victory here keeps me going but I have to see what my options are after this fight. I want to make sure I am fine after my career is over,” Soto Karass said. “I fight for the fans but to be honest the fans are like family and I appreciate the love and support they show me. That is what keeps me going.”

Herrera vs. Soto Karass will be a scheduled ten round bout expect a battle.

“You are guaranteed a good show. You will see me with my old tricks,” Herrera concluded.

“Without a doubt, this fight will be a war,” Soto Karass promised.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla