Herrera-Soto Karass Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

Southern California welterweights Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) of Riverside and Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico hosted a media workout on Tuesday afternoon at the Azteca Boxing Gym, in Bell, California, ahead of their clash on the Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN main event taking place next Friday August 4th at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Here is what the fighters had to say…

Mauricio Herrera: “Me vs. Soto Karass will be a nice style fight. This will be an exciting match for the people and for us. Camp has been good and I’m excited about this fight. His style is to come forward and he comes to fight. The winner here can go on to bigger better things. This fight is very important. You are guaranteed a good show. You will see me with my old tricks.”

Jesus Soto Karass: “My camp has been good and I want to thank everyone on my team that has been involved. Herrera, like me, has been in many wars. He moves well in the ring. We have sparred before. His numbers don’t show it but he hits really hard and comes to fight. Without a doubt, this fight will be a war.”

