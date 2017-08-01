Helebe and Fuzile retain SA titles

By Ron Jackson

South African bantamweight champion Toto Helebe and South African featherweight champion Azinga Fuzile retained their titles over the past weekend at the packed to capacity Orient Theatre in East London.

Helebe (19-6, 9 KOs) made it three wins in a row over Ngema (11-6-2, 8 KOs) when he scored a unanimous 12 rounds points decision. The scores were 116-113, 116-112 and 115-113.

Helebe has been fighting at junior featherweight recently and was expected to be drained making the bantamweight limit, but he came into the ring in superb condition and maintained a fast pace throughout the twelve rounds of toe-to-toe action against Ngema.

Negema was cut over both eyes and never stopped punching as the champion took a deserved decision.

South African featherweight champion Azinga Fuzile (8-0, 3 KOs) one of the most talented fighters in South Africa scored a wide unanimous points decision over Rofhiwa Maemu (12-7-2, 9 KOs). The scores were 119-111, 118-111 and 117-109.

The southpaw Fuzile dominated throughout but injured his left hand in the sixth round. Despite the handicap, he did well to outscore his opponent with one hand through to the final round.

The tournament was presented by Rumble Promotions.

MACHIMANA KNOCKED OUT IN FIRST ROUND

South Africa’s former heavyweight champion Osborne Machimana fought in Qingdao, China on July 20 and was knocked out in the first round by Jun Long Zhang in a clash for the vacant WBA Oceana heavyweight title.