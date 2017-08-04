Posted on by karlfreitag

Heavyweights collide Sept 15 at Foxwoods

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series will return to the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Friday, September 15, 2017, headlined by a 10-round clash between popular heavyweight prospects Alexis Santos (18-1, 15 KOs) and Niall Kennedy (8-0, 5 KOs).

Featured on the undercard is female junior lightweight contender Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (19-1, 1 KO), welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams (7-0, 4 KOs), cruiserweight Joe “Mack” Williams (12-0, 8 KOs) pro debuting junior welterweight Nicky Dequattro in separate bouts.