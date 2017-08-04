Heavyweights collide Sept 15 at Foxwoods

DiBella Entertainment’s acclaimed Broadway Boxing series will return to the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Friday, September 15, 2017, headlined by a 10-round clash between popular heavyweight prospects Alexis Santos (18-1, 15 KOs) and Niall Kennedy (8-0, 5 KOs).

Featured on the undercard is female junior lightweight contender Shelly “Shelito’s Way” Vincent (19-1, 1 KO), welterweight prospect Mykquan Williams (7-0, 4 KOs), cruiserweight Joe “Mack” Williams (12-0, 8 KOs) pro debuting junior welterweight Nicky Dequattro in separate bouts.