Hearn: Parker fight is the frontrunner

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is the front runner to challenging WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the fight is closer to happening according to Eddie Hearn but world heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Jarrell Miller could be back up fights if they Parker fight does not happen.

“There are two perfect fights for AJ. Parker and Deontay Wilder. The Wilder fight is unrealistic because of what they want. The Parker fight is a lot closer,” Hearn told SkySports. ”We may look at a WBA mandatory, Dillian Whyte or going to the States to fight Jarrell Miller…there are options but the aim is to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

”Parker is the frontrunner, he’s the guy we want. But we can’t be in a position where this goes on for three weeks then falls through.”