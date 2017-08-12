Harris Headlines In DC

By Gary “Digital” Williams

The “Nation’s Fight Night” card takes place on tonight at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC. Headlining the event will be undefeated Hyattsville, MD super lightweight Patrick Harris who will take on veteran Jesus Lule of Fort Myers, FL in a six-round contest. Harris (11-0, seven KO’s) won an eight-round unanimous decision against Omar Garcia in his last outing on April 8th at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD.

Lule, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil (11-22-1, two KO’s), scored a second-round TKO over Ismael Serrano on June 27th in Bethlehem, PA. This is Lule’s second visit to the Nation’s Capitol. Lule lost an eight-round unanimous decision to Lamont Roach, Jr. in March of 2016 at the DC Armory.

DC welterweight Kareem “Reemo” Martin returns to action against Evincii “Prize Fighter” Dixon of Lancaster, PA in a six-round bout. This will be the first bout for Martin (8-1-1, three KO’s) since his eighth-round TKO loss to David Grayton on August 23rd in Bethlehem, PA. Dixon (7-18-2, two KO’s) has fought his last four bouts in California and is 0-3-1 in those contests. Dixon’s last outing saw him get knocked out in the second round by Ruslan Madiev on April 6th in Costa Mesa.

There will be two female bouts on the card. Baltimore, MD super middleweight “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Franchon Crews-Dezurn will be in a four-round bout against Sydney “Ginger the Ninja” LeBlanc of Gretna, LA. Crews-Dezurn (1-1, one KO) bounced back from his pro debut loss to newly-crowned world champion Claressa Shields in November to score a first-round TKO over Latashia Burton on March 25th at the University of the District of Columbia. LeBlanc (4-2-1) lost her last bout against Shields, dropping an eight-round unanimous decision on June 16th in Detroit, MI. LeBlanc also has a victory over Burton — a four-round unanimous decision in June of 2013.

Also, Bladensburg, MD featherweight “The Dark Menace” Tiara Brown will battle veteran Tammy “The Tigress” Franks of San Antonio, TX in a four-round contest. Brown (2-0, one KO) won a four-round unanimous decision over Natalie King on the March 25th UDC card. Franks (2-28-1) lost a four-round unanimous decision to Elvina White on April 25th in Tunica, MS.

In another four-round bout, undefeated DC super welterweight Shynggyskhan Tazhibay will face Robert “Hitman” Hill of Gulfport, MS. Tazhibay (4-0, two KO’s) makes his first appearance since May of 2016 when he won a four-round unanimous decision over Ahmet Kayrelti in Timonium, MD. Hill (7-33-1, one KO) won a six-round unanimous decision over Roy Garcia in his last outing on July 29th in Gulfport.

DC lightweight Tyrek “I.G.B” Irby is scheduled to appear on the card but they are looking for a last-minute opponent. Irby (3-0, one KO) won a six-round unanimous decision over Brandon Sanudo in his last outing on June 3rd in Fort Washington, MD.

Also on the card will be undefeated Philadelphia, PA welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis who will face Ricardo Cano of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-round bout. After a stellar amateur career, Ennis (13-0, 11 KO’s) has had an outstanding start to his pro career. In his last outing, Ennis stopped Robert Hill in the third round in Durham, NC. This is the second trip to the Beltway for Ennis. In June of 2016, Ennis needed just 20 seconds to stop Deshawn Debose in Springfield, VA. Recently, Ennis was named the Philadelphia Boxing Rookie of the Year.

Cano (17-13-5, 10 KO’s) makes his first trip to the Continental United States with this bout. Cano will try to bounce back from suffering a first-round knockout against Jelame Garcia on March 25th in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.

California rookie welterweight Brandun Lee will compete in a four-round contest against veteran Roy Garcia of Alice, TX. The 18-year-old Lee (4-0, three KO’s) makes a quick return to action after winning a four-round unanimous decision over Donovain Battle on July 29th in Charlotte, NC.

Garcia (4-24-1, three KO’s) also returns quickly after suffering his July 29th loss to Robert Hill in Gulfport, MS. Garcia returns to DC for the second time after dropping a six-round unanimous decision to Cobia Breedy on March 25th at UDC. Garcia also lost to Eric Hernandez by six-round unanimous decision in December of 2016 in Springfield, VA.

Here is the scale watch:

Patrick Harris 140.2 vs. Jesus Lule (will weigh-in tomorrow)

Kareem Martin 148 vs. Evincii Dixon 147.2

Franchon Crews-Dezurn 171.2 vs. Sydney LeBlanc 167

Tiara Brown 133.4 vs. Tammy Franks 133.2

Shynggyskhan Tazhibay 146.2 vs. Bobby Hill 144.6

Jaron Ennis 146 vs. Ricardo Cano 152

Brandun Lee 143.2 vs. Roy Garcia 139.8

Tyrek Irby weighed in at 142.4 for his bout. However, promoters are still looking for an opponent for the contest.