Hammer still WBC champ after stunning KO

WBC female middleweight champion Christina Hammer is on straight collision course with two-time Olympic gold medallist and world super middleweight champion Claressa Shields. In January 2018, Hammer is planning to give her US debut. But before doing so, “Lady” Hammer successfully and impressively defended her title Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd of 1,000 fans at Sportscheck Arena in Munich, Germany.

Hammer brutally stopped Gifty Amanua Ankrah with a straight right hand at the end of round four.

Ankrah who has been in the ring with great fighters such as Noni Tenge and Nikki Adler came to fight but was just outclassed by the taller, faster and stronger Hammer who used her powerful jab to set up beautiful combinations.

Ankrah tried her best and came out swinging but Hammer moved well and showed excellent timing in her counterpunching. By the end of the second round, Ankrah started bleeding heavily from the nose. The tough contender from Ghana kept coming forward but just ran into more punishment.

The end came at the end of the fourth round when Hammer sent her opponent to the canvas. Ankrah got back to her feet but was on wobbly legs forcing referee Juergen Langos to count her out. The official time was 2:00 minutes in round four.

“She is a very tough fighter”, said Adler. “I have never felt a harder head than hers. My hands are hurting. It was a good test and a nice warm-up for my trip to the US. I am looking forward to finally fighting in America. I hope Claressa Shields watches the tape of this fight so she knows what’s coming for her.”

The event was promoted by Keta’s Sportpromotion in association with Hammer’s manager Harald Pia and broadcasted live on Sport1 in Germany.