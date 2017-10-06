Halquist inks Gavronski

Brian Halquist Productions has announced the signing of super middleweight Mike “Imagine Me” Gavronski (24-2-1, 15 KOs) to a multiple-year promotional contract. Gavronski, coming off a TKO victory over Brian Vera on Sept. 9, is currently rated in the top 5 by the NABA, USBA and NABF. His first bout under the promotional agreement will be the main event at Battle at the Boat 113 at the Emerald Queen Casino on Saturday, Nov. 18 against Andrew Hernandez for the WBA-NABA super middleweight title. He has been fighting on Halquist shows for years.