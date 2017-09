Groupe Yvon Michel/GYM Promotions has inked former welterweight contender Mikael Zewski (28-1, 21 KOs) to a multi-fight agreement. Zewski was previously with Top Rank.

Gym also signed super middleweight Shakeel Phinn (15-1, 10 KOs). Phinn will make his GYM debut at the Casino de Montréal on September 28.