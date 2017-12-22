Granat wins comeback fight, Wallin next

Heavyweight Adrian Granat (15-1, 14 KOs) knocked out Irakli Gvenetadze (9-4, 8 KOs) in the fourth round on Friday night at the Edel-Optics.de Arena in Hamburg, Germany. It was Granat’s much anticipated comeback after his loss against Alexander Dimitrenko in March. Granat controlled the fight with his jab from the outset although Gvenetadze managed to land a few punches. In round four, Granat landed his right uppercut and down went Gvenetadze and the fight was over (ref wisely stopped the fight).

“It felt really good to be back in the ring,” said Granat afterward. “I followed instructions from Armand Krajnc and Danny Cramner, I wanted to have control but after a while the trainers said ‘Knock him out’ and that is what I did. Now, next fight is against Otto Wallin at the end of February. This is a fight I have asked for for a long time but the Sauerlands and Otto Wallin have been scared. They got somewhat braver after my loss in March and then they proposed this fight. And to be honest, I think they regret it now. Otto Wallin is not on my level.”

Head Coach Krajnc was satisfied after the fight.

“Granat did a great job,” stated Krajnc. “What I like about this guy is that he listens. After the Dimitrenko fight, Granat came to my gym and said; Armand; I am moving back to Scandinavia and you are the best trainer here. Let’s work. I said yes. I was the one who made Adrian pro in 2013, I am the one who can take him to the top. Now, next fight is against Otto Wallin which will be a good fight – Granat will win. After that we want rematch against Dimitrenko. After that we are ready for the top 10.”

The fight between Wallin and Granat will most likely be held in Stockholm or Sundsvall since Sauerland won the purse bid.

Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) is rated WBA #11, IBF #12, WBO #13. Granat-Wallin will be for the European EU belt.