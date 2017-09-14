September 14, 2017

Golovkin a narrow favorite over Canelo

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is running as a narrow -160 pick to keep his world titles against Canelo Alvarez +140 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the “other” middleweight champion, WBO titleholder Billy Joe Saunders is -310 to defeat Willie Monroe Jr. +255 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Finally, in the opening super middleweight quarterfinal in the World Boxing Super Series, Callum Smith is a wide -2500 favorite to beat Erik Skoglund +1400 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Ferguson faces Tapusoa in Oregon Saturday
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.