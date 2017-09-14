Golovkin a narrow favorite over Canelo

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is running as a narrow -160 pick to keep his world titles against Canelo Alvarez +140 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, the “other” middleweight champion, WBO titleholder Billy Joe Saunders is -310 to defeat Willie Monroe Jr. +255 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

Finally, in the opening super middleweight quarterfinal in the World Boxing Super Series, Callum Smith is a wide -2500 favorite to beat Erik Skoglund +1400 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.