September 12, 2017

Golovkin: I have Mexican blood

Gennady Golovkin: “This is more than a fight. It’s a real Mexican fight. Abel brings a Mexican style to me. I love fighting Mexican style. I love Mexican food and eat it every day. I love the Mexican tradition. I am surrounded by it. I have many Mexican friends. I have Mexican blood…seriously, just one punch changes a fight…a life. Just one punch. Canelo has power, he has speed. He knows me, I know him. My team has Plan A, B, C, D. And his team has the same. He’s ready for short distance, long distance, decision. I do not know. Who lands the big punch first? It is not a fight. It is a war.”

