Golovkin LA Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) of Kazakhstan held an open media workout Monday afternoon at the Microsoft Square at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles ahead of his highly anticipated showdown against Mexican superstar and Ring Magazine middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on HBO Pay per view.



Video Courtesy Golden Boy Promotions & GGG Promotions

With hundred of fans waiting outside to see the Kazakh superstar, Golovkin accompanied by his team Trainer Abel Sanchez and Promoter Tom Loeffler spoke to media prior to the workout.

“This is the biggest fight, the biggest fight of my career. Canelo is the biggest champion in Mexico and the biggest name in pay per view. There is no pressure I am OK,” Golovkin told media.

“I am working hard every day. Right now I feel good I am ready,” Golovkin on the preparation.

“By far this is the best fight in boxing. Training has been going great, he has been in camp since the first of July getting ready for a tough fight. We are in the sparring stage right now and have a few weeks left then we are on to Vegas,” Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez said.

“This is the fight he’s been working for and we have all been working for the last six years ever since he made his HBO debut September 2012. To come this far the biggest fight in the sport of boxing. We have a lot of respect,” Promoter Tom Loeffler said.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla