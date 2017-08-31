Golovkin: I’m 35, but I feel like 25

Unbeaten 35-year-old WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) says he feels great and plans to stick around for another five years. “I feel great at this age,” said Golovkin. “Seriously, I don’t know, just my training every day, I’m just the same. Just my sparring is the same, like my speed, my power, I don’t lose. I feel like ten years ago. Like right now, I’m 35, but I feel like 25. Maybe inside, maybe right now I’m younger than Canelo. I feel like 25.”

As for the future? “Five years more. This is boxing. Every day is difficult and dangerous. Right now I feel great. Everything’s good. My family and my team support me. I feel very comfortable. So probably, yeah, five years more.”