Golovkin: Everyone will remember this fight

Gennady Golovkin: This wasn’t like Canelo not being ready. It was Golden Boy not being ready. We have been talking about this fight for three years. Finally Canelo AND Golden Boy are ready for this fight. First step to history. Everyone will remember this fight. It is the biggest fight of all.”

Abel Sanchez: “I have trained a lot of fighters. A lot. But I have never worked with one who was avoided more than Gennady. The special fighters accept challenges or dare to step up and make the challenge. It’s the measure of the man. It is the difference between good and great. Ali stepped up against Liston. Leonard stepped up against Hagler. Holyfield stepped up against Tyson. These are fights and fighters that will always be remembered because they dared to be tested at the highest level regardless of risk. Now, at last, we have Gennady against Canelo, a real Mexican fight. I give Canelo credit because he has always wanted this fight. I am relieved that his promoter finally had the confidence to make it.”