Golovkin-Canelo public workout

Photos: Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and former champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) hosted an open media workout at L.A. LIVE ahead of their highly anticipated PPV showdown on September 16 in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “I know what I have in front of me. I know he’s a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I’m ready for him and what’s next to come. That’s why we prepared, and to give the fans a beautiful fight. This fight’s for you; this fight’s for all the fans who have been asking for it. We know that in fights, it takes two to tango. I’m ready, and you know what you’ll get from me. Let’s just hope he brings it as well.”

Gennady Golovkin: “Canelo has looked good and looked strong in his last few fights. That is why we have worked so hard in training camp. We have worked on new things. This is my biggest fight. I worked hard to become of champion of the world. I worked hard with Abel to stay champion of the world.”