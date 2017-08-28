Golovkin-Canelo PPV undercard set

Here’s the latest on the undercard line-up in support of the Sept. 16 showdown between WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and former world champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (24-0, 13 KOs) takes on Jorge “Pilon” Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) in a 12-round WBC Featherweight title eliminator.

Also on the pay-per-view telecast will be a battle between two undefeated Golden Boy stablemates as former IBF world bantamweight champion Randy “El Matador” Caballero (24-0, 14 KOs) faces Diego De La Hoya (19-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight battle. Opening the telecast, lightweight contenders Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (19-0, 11 KOs) and Francisco Rojo (20-2, 13 KOs) clash.

The non-televised undercard includes a world title bout as Jesus Rojas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) meets Claudio Marrero (22-1, 16 KOs) in a 12-rounder for the vacant WBA featherweight title. Also Vergil Ortiz (6-0, 6 KOs)will take on Cesar Valenzuela (7-1, 2 KOs) in a scheduled six-round super lightweight fight. Marlen Esparza, the 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist will take on Tania Cosme (5-6-1, 1 KO). Serhii Bohachuk (4-0, 4 KOs) will fight in a scheduled four-round welterweight fight against an opponent that will be named shortly in the evening’s first bout.