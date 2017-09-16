Golden Boy President Eric Gomez: Hard work paid off

By Hesiquio Balderas

Eric Gomez, the president of Golden Boy Promotions, had a few minutes to talk to Fightnews.com® about his company, the struggles, and Canelo vs. Golovkin.

“We are finally here,” said Gomez. “It’s fight week, it’s a big event… I am very happy, very excited. A few years ago we were struggling, a lot of people didn’t believe in us. Some media members said we were done. The company was suffering, a lot of people left us, we had no fighters but we did what we know best and that’s to work hard. And “scar de la Hoya who is a great brand and was a great fighter reinvented himself. We worked hard as a company with what we had left and we are now here in Las Vegas. We put on the biggest fight of the year and we have the biggest star in boxing Canelo Álvarez.”

He continued, “We made key decisions during those tough times. We took a risk. Those changes were very important to us. We had the knowledge of the business and those decisions were a change of sponsor, change of television and like I said a lot of fighters left, but we are all about building fighters and the image of “scar helped a lot. A lot of young fighters remembered Oscar’s career and that definitely was important.

“I feel very proud to be in the position I am in, as head of the company, making business deals every day. I started from the bottom. I used to be a driver. I used to do a little bit of everything and I am very happy that “scar trusted me. And all those sacrifices…the hard work is now paying off and we are here in this great event, the biggest event of the year.

“Canelo vs GGG is going to be a great fight tomorrow night. It is the fight that the fans around the world wanted and we at Golden Boy are willing to give the fans the best vs. the best and that’s exactly what the Canelo vs Golovkin fight is. The undercard fights are great bouts, as well. JoJo Diaz, Diego de la Hoya vs Randy Caballero is going to be a great fight, so we are in a great position right now,” concluded Gomez.