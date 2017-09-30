September 30, 2017

Glowacki: I want to steal the show

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“No one is very perfectly healthy in boxing, but I’m healthy enough. I know what to do in Riga. It was hard to have training camp getting ready for one fighter, but in the back of my mind thinking that I could possibly fight Mike Perez or Mairis Briedis. But this is not my problem now. Bruzzese is,” said former WBO champ Krzysztof “Head” Głowacki (27-1, 17 KO).

Głowacki, first alternate in World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament, will face today, in Riga (Latvia) Italian fighter Leonardo Bruzzese (18-3, 6 KO).

“I want to steal the show. I wanted, no, I deserved to be chosen as one of the Top 8 cruiserweights in the world and fight in the main tournament. I will do everything to prove that in the ring,” continued Głowacki.

Głowacki’s trainer Fiodor Łapin added, “We don’t care about odds, I don’t care how big favorite Glowacki is. I’m interested only in my fighter’s performance.”

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-final between WBC champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KO) and former heavyweight contender Mike Perez 22-2, 14 KO) will air live to tape on AT&T AUDIENCE Network at 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET from a sold out Riga Arena in Latvia.

