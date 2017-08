OPI Since 82’s super lightweight Luca “Black Mamba” Giacon (now 30-1, 26 KOs) retained his IBF International title moments ago in his hometown in Malaga, Spain stopping very game Englishman Sam O’maison (now 14-2, 6 KOs) with a powerful left hook in the sixth round. At the time of the stoppage, O’Maison was ahead on all three scorecards (48-47).