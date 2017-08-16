GGG, Canelo trainers agree on one thing

Trainers Abel Sanchez (Gennady Golovkin) and Eddy Reynoso (Canelo Alvarez) have very different opinions on what will happen in the ring when GGG and Canelo collide for the middleweight championship of the world on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But, one thing they do agree on is a lack of interest in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor clash taking place in the same ring at the same venue next week.

Abel Sanchez: What happens next week is irrelevant to me. I would just rather wait for the 16th and put the two best fighters in the ring.

Eddy Reynoso: Bravo, Bravo.