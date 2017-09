Both WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and former champ Canelo Alvarez are reportedly guaranteed $15 million each for their super fight on Saturday night. In addition, Canelo would take the lion’s share of the PPV upside.

If Golovkin wins, Canelo can enforce a contractual rematch clause. However, if Canelo wins, he’s under no obligation to grant “GGG” a rematch.

The NSAC has assigned Kenny Bayless to referee the bout. Judges are Adalaide Byrd, Dave Moretti and Don Trella.