GGG-Canelo notes

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) announced today that both Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez “successfully completed” their random drug testing.

Also Golden Boy has issued a statement on the PPV sales: “While everyone at Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions appreciate the media’s recognition that the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was an enormous success, the figure that is being cited by some news outlets is simply inaccurate…we expect the final numbers to be well north of current reports, and we will make a decision on reporting those numbers when we know they are accurate.”