GGG, Canelo Grand Arrivals

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) made their grand arrivals Tuesday at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their highly anticipated PPV clash on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.



Canelo Alvarez: “I can assure you that I will do my part and I will do my best to give you all a beautiful fight. The most important thing for me is victory. I always prepare myself to give the best. I want this for my people, my team, for my country. And that’s what I’m going to do this Saturday. I’m going to go in there and win the fight. I prepared myself for the knockout. Look, anything can happen in this fight. But that’s what I’ve prepared for–to knock him out.”



Gennady Golovkin: “I am Gennady Golovkin until I walk into the ring. And that’s when I turn into Triple G. It’s not that I’m mean, or angry. I’m just more focused. This is the perfect fight for fans. And the perfect fight for me. I will enjoy it…I’ve wanted him [Alvarez] because of the Cotto fight when he became the mandatory challenger. I’m old school. I think there should just be one champion. All my career I’ve been denied the fights I’ve wanted [Felix Sturm, Sergio Martinez, Miguel Cotto]. That ends Saturday night.”

Photos: Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions