GGG, Canelo both 160 pounds

By Miguel Maravilla at the scale
Gennady Golovkin 160 vs. Canelo Alvarez 160
(WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight title)
Joseph Diaz Jr. 126 vs. Rafael Rivera 127
(Rivera one pound over, has one hour to lose it)
Diego De La Hoya 122 vs. Randy Caballero 121
Ryan Martin 135 vs. Francisco Rojo 135.5
(Rojo a half-pound over, has one hour to lose it)
Non-PPV Bouts
Serhii Bohachuk 150 vs. Joan Jose Valenzuela 154.5
Vergil Ortiz 140 vs. Cesar Valenzuela 140
Marlen Esparza 111.5 vs. Aracely Palacios 110
Nicola Adams 115 vs. Alexandra Vlajk 114.5
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: PPV