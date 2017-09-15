GGG, Canelo both 160 pounds

By Miguel Maravilla at the scale

Gennady Golovkin 160 vs. Canelo Alvarez 160

(WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight title)

Joseph Diaz Jr. 126 vs. Rafael Rivera 127

(Rivera one pound over, has one hour to lose it)

Diego De La Hoya 122 vs. Randy Caballero 121

Ryan Martin 135 vs. Francisco Rojo 135.5

(Rojo a half-pound over, has one hour to lose it)

Non-PPV Bouts

Serhii Bohachuk 150 vs. Joan Jose Valenzuela 154.5

Vergil Ortiz 140 vs. Cesar Valenzuela 140

Marlen Esparza 111.5 vs. Aracely Palacios 110

Nicola Adams 115 vs. Alexandra Vlajk 114.5

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: PPV