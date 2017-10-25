Getting ready for the 96th WBA Convention

The World Boxing Association (WBA) 96th Convention will start within a week. The boxing environment can be felt in Medellin, the city that will be hosting this event promising to build even stronger bonds between Colombia and the world’s oldest boxing association. The event will start on Monday 30 with a moving tribute to Kid Pambele during the opening dinner and will last through Thursday, November 2nd. “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya and “The Executioner” Bernard Hopkins are among those planning to attend.



The event final preparations are moving forward at top speed. This convention promises to offer many novelties in comparison to previous conventions and aim to be beneficial to the city. The association will discuss topics for improving this activity in the global arena and also how this sport can be used as a mean for social development.

There will be important guests that belong to the boxing world, as well as important journalists, writers, among other public figures. During the convention, there will be seminars, talks, activities in different areas, and even a great boxing card.

The WBA is preparing with great enthusiasm and it is confident that this event will mark a milestone within the sport field of the Antioquia Department. The WBA is really grateful for Antioquia’s receptivity.