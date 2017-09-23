Get ready for 3 red hot world title fights

Three very good world title fights on tap for today. All should be competitive and Dorticos-Kudryashov in particular could be a classic. Dorticos is 21-0, 20 KOs, while Kudryashov is 21-1, 21 KOs. You can get some very good payouts if you think this will go to a decision (unlikely).

All the champions are favored to retain their belts, but not by much.

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is a narrow -150 favorite to retain his belt against hometown hero and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury +120 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares is -450 to keep his belt against 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell +300 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

WBA cruiserweight champion Yunier Dorticos is -225 to retain his title against Dmitry Kudryashov +175 in the WBSS quarterfinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.