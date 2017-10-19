George-Brubaker clash Sunday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Commonwealth welterweight champion Kris George (12-1, 6 KOs) will defend the title against Jack Brubaker (13-1-1, 7 KOs) over twelve rounds on Sunday at the Star City Casino in Sydney, NSW, Australia. George captured the Commonwealth crown in 2016 by outpointing London 2012 Olympian, Cameron Hammond.

George went into the bout against the Ricky Hatton managed Hammond as the underdog but caused upset victory by dropping Hammond in round six and winning a clear points decision.

Brubaker’s best win came in Japan in 2016 when he outscored Suyon Takayama who had won 24 of his 25 fights. Brubaker was dropped in round eleven but came back to capture the OPBF title by twelve round split decision. The Brubaker vs George looks to be a 50-50 fight on undercard the Sakio Bika vs Geard Ajetovic super middleweight bout.