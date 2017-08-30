Gennady Golovkin Teleconference Quick Quotes

By Robert Hough

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin joined trainer Abel Sanchez and promoter Tom Loeffler on Wednesday for a 40-minute teleconference to discuss the September 16 middleweight fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Promoter Tom Loeffler: “I think the winner’s really going to be considered the best fighter in the sport of boxing.”

Trainer Abel Sanchez: “(Gennady) has been a little frustrated the last couple years that he hasn’t had that marquee fight. This is it.”

Gennady Golovkin: “For me this fight is a history fight. Canelo, he’s a very special guy and I’m champion.”

Loeffler: “These are by far the closest odds for any fight Gennady has had.”

Golovkin: “If you respect boxing, watch my fight.”