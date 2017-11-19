Gavronski Captures NABA Title

Mike Gavronski (25-2-1, 15 KOs) became the new WBA-North American Boxing Association super middleweight champion by defeating Andrew Hernandez (19-8-1, 9 KOs) in the main event of Battle at the Boat 113 on Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash. The scheduled 10-round bout went to the scorecards after the eighth round due to an unintentional foul which caused an injury to Hernandez. The incident occurred at the end of the eighth round after Hernandez stumbled to the canvas following a tie up with Gavronski. Hernandez was unable to continue due to an injured right foot.

Gavronski appeared as the 78-74 winner on two of the judge’s scorecards. Hernandez received a 77-75 nod on the third judge’s card.