Gassiev-Wlodarczyk undercard announced

Hard-hitting Polish contender Mateusz Masternak (39-4, 26 KOs) will battle once-beaten Stivens Bujaj (16-1-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight reserve match on Saturday, October 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Additional action will feature a 10-round super welterweight bout between unbeaten Polish contender Maciej Sulecki (25-0, 10 KOs) and former title challenger Jack Culcay (22-2, 11 KOs).

The October 21 event is headlined by IBF champion Murat “Iron” Gassiev and former world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk squaring-off in World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-final action.