Gassiev-Wlodarczyk Final Press Conference

Video: Przemek Garczarczyk

IBF Champion Murat Gassiev and former champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring this Saturday, October 21 in World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight quarter-final action from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. live on AUDIENCE Network.

Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday from BB King’s Blues Club & Grill:

Murat Gassiev: “When we faced-off I looked inside his eyes and saw that he is very serious. He’s ready for a big fight and I will make sure this is a great fight on Saturday…I don’t like to think ahead to a potential matchup with Yunier Dorticos. It would be a great fight but my focus is fully on Wlodarczyk.”

Krzysztof Wlodarczyk: “What I can say is, we are going to find out who is better in the ring on Saturday. We’ll see who has what it takes to make the next round of this tournament. My training has been very good and I feel completely ready for Saturday night. I’m going to be ready for anything Gassiev throws at me. We will find out who the better man is.”