Gassiev-Dorticos set for Russia on Feb 3

World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-final bout between IBF World Champion Murat Gassiev (25-0, 18 KOs) and WBA World Champion Yunier Dorticos (22-0, 21 KOs) will take place at the Bolshoy Ice Dome in Sochi, Russia on February 3, 2018.

Murat Gassiev: Dorticos is a very good dangerous fighter. It is going to be great to test my skills against an opponent like him. I am confident we will deliver great boxing for fans around the world.

Yunier Dorticos: I believe I am the best in the world and the future winner of the Muhammad Ali Trophy. I can’t wait to show Gassiev and the fans in Russia and all over the world what ‘The KO Doctor’ is about!

The cruiserweight final of the World Boxing Super Series will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in May 2018.