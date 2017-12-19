Garcia and Lipinets hit San Antonio

Undefeated three-division world champion Mikey Garcia and unbeaten IBF Junior Welterweight World Champion Sergey Lipinets were face to face for the second straight day Tuesday at a press conference in San Antonio to discuss their main event showdown taking place Saturday, Feb. 10 live on SHOWTIME at the Alamodome.



Mikey Garcia: “Winning a fourth title was the big draw for me in making this fight happen. To make history like that is something that really motivates me. I know that I have a lot more to accomplish in the sport, but this is a great start. This is the direction I want to go in.

Sergey Lipinets: “Mikey is a big star, but I’m very competitive and I want to show the world what I can do…my spirit cannot be matched by any fighter, but I also have the speed and strength to win. I will show my devastating power on February 10.