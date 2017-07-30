Garcia-Broner post fight press conference

By Matt Richardson

Mikey Garcia: “I had a very good night tonight. Adrien Broner, he’s a tough fighter. He’s a great champion but I was the better fighter tonight. I’m just very happy with the way things turned out for me…I felt really comfortable at 140 right now. I felt my power was still there, my speed, my reflexes. My power doesn’t carry on but I feel strong. If there’s an opportunity at 135, I’ll do that. I’ll move down to 135.”

Garcia says his team has been contacted about a potential fight against Vasily Lomachenko “but I don’t see him making the move up at 135. If he’s serious about it he can come give us a phone call.”

Adrien Broner did not show for the press conference.

Jermall Charlo: “I’m that new Tommy Hearns at 160 pounds. I’m not trying to be a boogeyman in the sport or a bad guy in the sport. I’m just trying to fight the best.”

Jarrell Miller: “It’s going to be bigger and better things. You see what big boys can do when we put our mind to it. Gerald wasn’t an easy opponent coming back (after a nearly year-long layoff). It was a fun fight. I had a lot of fun.”

Lou DiBella: “This kid can fight. It was a brilliant performance.”