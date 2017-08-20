Garcia avenges loss to Diaz in rematch

By Lucas Ketelle

Luis “Vicious” Garcia avenged his lone career loss to Eddie Diaz in the same building, the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton, CA, while picking up a belt in the process. Garcia, a native of Richmond, CA, was stopped by Diaz in the second round in January of this year, since then Garcia won a #1 contender bout to fight Diaz in a rematch. Garcia nearly stopped Diaz in the first round when a solid overhand right almost relieved Diaz of his senses. Diaz would recover and battle back hurting Garcia later in the bout in a truly competitive affair. Luis Garcia won the Square Warriors junior welterweight by majority decision after eight hard fought rounds.

The co-main event saw Jose Iniguez of Stockton, CA out point veteran Jesus Sandoval in a tough close decision, that Iniguez barely got by, but nonetheless did. Sandoval picked up rounds early, but the power of Iniguez seemed to slow him down late as the bout was very close on the cards. Iniguez is now the Square Warriors lightweight champion.

Mike Russell of Petaluma, CA picked up the first of many titles he will see in his career as he stopped Jose Hurtado in mere seconds of the first round to become the Square Warriors cruiserweight champion.

Undercard Results:

Raquel Miller UD6 Kita Watkins

Fernando Caro UD4 Ignacio Zambrano

Jasper McCargo UD4 Zachary Bunce

Ali Ahmed SD4 Pedro Madriz

Mauricio Zavaleta UD4 Luis Alfredo Lugo

Luis Casillas TKO4 Jared Ejigu