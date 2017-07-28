Garcia a 2:1 favorite to beat Broner

WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia is a -240 favorite to defeat Adrien “The Problem” Broner when they meet Saturday night in Brooklyn. Broner backers can get +190. There has been a lot of late action on Broner, for example, The Greek Sportsbook (thegreek.com) opened Broner as an 8:1 underdog and he’s been bet down to almost a 2:1 underdog. By the way, The Greek is offering a free $20 boxing bet with no strings attached or deposit required.

On the same card, heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby Miller is -250 to defeat Gerald Washington +195, and middleweight Jermall Charlo is a whopping -2500 to beat Jorge Sebastian Heiland +1200.